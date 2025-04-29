Join Keech Hospice for an Isle of Wight adventure and help raise vital funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keech Hospice is calling on supporters to lace up their boots and take on an epic challenge like no other – a 70-mile trek circumnavigating the stunning Isle of Wight coastal paths.

The adventure is to help raise vital funds for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, and adults in Bedfordshire living with life-limiting illnesses.

Following the success of Keech’s 2023 Hadrian’s Wall Trek, which saw supporters walk along the famed Roman wall, the team is back with another ambitious and unforgettable fundraising event. Intrepid adventurers who sign up to the challenge will be exploring the breathtaking beauty of the legendary Isle of Wight – and every step will make a difference to those who rely on Keech Hospice.

Stunning views — vital support

Julie Russell is trekking in memory of son Harry, who was cared for by Keech Hospice

The seven-day adventure will begin at Keech Hospice on Sunday 28 September, where the trekking group will meet and travel together to the south coast island to begin the trek. Over the following days, the group will cover 70 miles (112 km) of spectacular coastal paths – from golden beaches and dramatic chalk cliffs to charming villages and historic landmarks, including the iconic Needles, the maritime gateway of Cowes, and even a former royal residence once owned by Queen Victoria. Plus, there’s a chance to walk in the footsteps of dinosaurs as the team crosses the UK’s celebrated island.

In what promises to be an experience of a lifetime, there’ll be time to rest and recharge at the end of each day.

But of course, the challenge is about so much more than the miles.

Keech receives just 30% of its funding from the government. The majority of funds needed to keep the hospice running come from fundraising and donations. Each trekker pledges to raise a minimum of £1,500 in sponsorship for Keech, which will go a long way toward ensuring the hospice can continue its vital work.

The trek covers 70 miles of spectacular Isle of Wight coastal paths

Julie Russell is trekking in memory of her son, Harry. She says:

"I first trekked with Keech to Petra in 2022 in memory of Harry who passed away age 3 at Keech Hospice in 2017. The Petra trek gave me space to reflect, grieve, and feel part of something much greater. The camaraderie shared with a group of people, most of whom I had never met before was something very special. To raise such important funds for Keech to help them continue their invaluable work was driving us all.

“I’m trekking again not only to continue my son’s legacy but because that experience stayed with me – not just the place, but the people I shared it with and the sense of purpose behind every step. I’d wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone – it won’t only change your life but will help change the lives of so many and all who access the care of Keech Hospice.”

Lynn Russell, events manager at Keech Hospice, says:

“Based on personal experience, I can sincerely say that these treks have the potential to be truly life-changing, offering moments of deep reflection and profound reward.

In my role as trek lead, each journey is immensely meaningful. It is a privilege to connect with our supporters on a personal level and to walk alongside them as part of their Keech journey. I remain genuinely grateful for every opportunity to be part of these experiences."

Whether you're looking for your next big challenge, a meaningful way to give back or simply want to explore one of Britain’s most beautiful landscapes, sign up for Keech’s Isle of Wight challenge. Walk with purpose and make a difference!

Go for it!

Only a few places remain. Don't miss out to be part of the opportunity to do something incredible. Visit Isle of Wight Trek - Keech Hospice or email [email protected] to sign up or for more information.