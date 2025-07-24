Join the Big Butterfly Count and help protect Milton Keynes’ winged wonders
Simply spending 15 minutes in a sunny spot and recording the butterflies you see, you’ll be contributing valuable data to a national database that helps track population trends and inform future conservation efforts.
Butterflies are not only beautiful to see, they’re also vital indicators of a healthy environment. Milton Keynes is home to an impressive 32 butterfly species, including the nationally scarce Black Hairstreak which has been spotted recently in local woodland. Other species to look out for include the Red Admiral, Peacock, Gatekeeper, and Speckled Wood.
Sadly, over half of the UK’s butterfly species are in long-term decline, with 2024 being the fifth worst on record for butterfly populations. Factors such as wet spring weather, pesticide use, and habitat loss have all contributed to this worrying trend. That’s why The Parks Trust and the Butterfly Conservation are encouraging everyone to get involved, from curious nature lovers to seasoned lepidopterists (people who study butterflies and moths).
“This is a fantastic opportunity for families, friends and individuals to connect with nature and support our precious wildlife. Every butterfly counted helps to build a clearer picture of how our local and national species are faring.” says Carla Boswell, Biodiversity Officer at The Parks Trust.
There are lots of ways you can help, including:
- Plant native wildflowers in your garden or balcony to support butterflies and caterpillars.
- Provide shallow water dishes, butterfly houses, and feeding stations.
- Avoid using harmful pesticides and support wildlife-friendly policies.
- Record your sightings during the Big Butterfly Count and become a citizen scientist.
To learn more and to get involved, visit theparkstrust.com/butterflies
