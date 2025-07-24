Join the Big Butterfly Count and help protect Milton Keynes’ winged wonders

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You can help safeguard the future of butterflies in Milton Keynes! The Parks Trust, the charity caring for the city’s parks, is calling on residents to take part in this year’s Big Butterfly Count, running until 10th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply spending 15 minutes in a sunny spot and recording the butterflies you see, you’ll be contributing valuable data to a national database that helps track population trends and inform future conservation efforts.

Butterflies are not only beautiful to see, they’re also vital indicators of a healthy environment. Milton Keynes is home to an impressive 32 butterfly species, including the nationally scarce Black Hairstreak which has been spotted recently in local woodland. Other species to look out for include the Red Admiral, Peacock, Gatekeeper, and Speckled Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, over half of the UK’s butterfly species are in long-term decline, with 2024 being the fifth worst on record for butterfly populations. Factors such as wet spring weather, pesticide use, and habitat loss have all contributed to this worrying trend. That’s why The Parks Trust and the Butterfly Conservation are encouraging everyone to get involved, from curious nature lovers to seasoned lepidopterists (people who study butterflies and moths).

Scarce species, the Black Hairstreak butterfly, spotted in Milton Keynes

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families, friends and individuals to connect with nature and support our precious wildlife. Every butterfly counted helps to build a clearer picture of how our local and national species are faring.” says Carla Boswell, Biodiversity Officer at The Parks Trust.

There are lots of ways you can help, including:

Plant native wildflowers in your garden or balcony to support butterflies and caterpillars.

Provide shallow water dishes, butterfly houses, and feeding stations.

Avoid using harmful pesticides and support wildlife-friendly policies.

Record your sightings during the Big Butterfly Count and become a citizen scientist.

To learn more and to get involved, visit theparkstrust.com/butterflies

Gulliver’s Beat summer holiday boredom for just £12.50 at Gulliver’s Milton Keynes £ 12.50 Buy now Buy now Keep the kids happy and your wallet intact this summer with Gulliver’s Milton Keynes. For just £12.50 a head, you’ll get full-day entry to both Gulliver’s Land and the Dinosaur & Farm Park — packed with rides, animals, dinosaurs and play zones to suit all ages. Free parking and indoor areas make it stress-free whatever the weather, and multiple tickets can be booked for family or friends. Don’t miss out on one of the best-value days out around. Book your £12.50 Gulliver’s Milton Keynes tickets now