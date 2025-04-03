Join the VE Day celebrations and Light Pyramid illumination at Milton Keynes Rose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 8 May 2025, celebrations will mark the historic 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe – VE Day 80 - with the city’s communities.

A day when everyone is encouraged to come together to unite and celebrate 80 years of peace since the end of World War II in Europe. VE Day 80 is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to those who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today, but also to celebrate our future built on unity, hope, love and peace.

Everyone is invited to join our city’s celebration at the Milton Keynes Rose at 8pm on Thursday 8 May to enjoy music, dancing and singing, plus refreshments before processing to the Light Pyramid. At 9.30pm, the beacon will be lit along with over a thousand other Beacons and hundreds of Lamp Lights of Peace to shine throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. The flames and light will represent the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

Sarah Clarke DL, Chair of the Milton Keynes Rose Trust said, “This is a unique moment in our history. The purpose of the Milton Keynes Rose is to bring our diverse communities together to reflect and celebrate special moments such as VE Day 80, and to give thanks for all those who played their part in securing peace in Europe.”

Light Pyramid lit for city celebration

Victoria Miles MBE, Chief Executive of The Parks Trust said “We’re delighted to support Milton Keynes Rose in the significant VE Day 80 anniversary. An evening of joy, reflection, and celebration right in the heart of the city will bring communities together in the park, to join the procession, see the light pyramid illumination, and enjoy some music – with song sheets for those who like to singalong.”

To find out more about the event, visit theparkstrust.com/VE80