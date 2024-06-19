King's Honours: Childbase Partnership outstanding charity fundraiser and volunteer
Lucy Thompson, who established the Charity Fundraising Department at the employee-owned Childbase Partnership in Newport Pagnell, has been awarded the British Empire Medal as the company celebrates nearly £4 million to worthy causes during its 35-year history.
Paying tribute to Lucy, Emma Rooney, Chief Executive Officer at Childbase Partnership, which has 44 award-winning day nurseries in the South of England, said the award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving recipient.
“Lucy revolutionised our approach to ‘giving back’ with processes that support our committed fundraisers company wide and maximise our reach. A tireless supporter and active participant in a variety of challenges, Lucy has enabled us to make a real and meaningful difference in thousands of lives over the years.”
Lucy, a Head of Charity and, following 33 years at the company, one of its longest serving employee-owners at her retirement in 2022, said:
“I am hugely surprised and enormously grateful to the many people who have supported me over the years and made this honour possible. I was, and continue to be, in awe of my colleagues companywide whose generosity, creativity and dedication to fundraising and voluntary work is simply extraordinary.”
Lucy established a network of Charity Representatives – one in each Childbase Partnership setting including Meadow View, Woodlands and Hampstead Gate in Milton Keynes – to co-ordinate local activity and introduced an annual company-wide vote to pick a charity for a focused, year-long fundraising and awareness drive.
In 2009 she established a company Charity Fund and application process to provide grant aid – separate to general fundraising - to local worthy causes and small volunteer groups nominated by staff and parents. A total of 141 organisations – from national and international charities to little-known local groups - have benefited to the tune of £150,020 from the Fund since then.
The British Empire Medal also recognises Lucy’s volunteering activity in and outside the company.
“It has been one of the greatest honours of my life to work with a number of voluntary and charitable organisations and see first-hand how many lives they have transformed as a result. There is no greater reward than that and I would encourage everyone to consider getting involved either with fundraising or volunteering”, said Lucy.
Fundraising donations alone at Childbase – a UK Best Workplace for over 14 years - have topped £3, 737,781 to date and include a record £240,000 to Cancer Research UK in 2022. The Childbase Partnership Charity of the Year 2024 is the British Heart Foundation.
