Knit a hat, warm a heart: 10,000 down, 10,000 to go - join the Innocent Big Knit 2025!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Since 2003, your crafty creations have raised nearly £3 million, making a real difference in the lives of older people. This year, we're aiming even higher!
We've already knitted 10,000 hats, but we still need 10,000 more!
Every hat you make helps Age UK provide crucial support, especially during these challenging times.
Hannorah Lee, Interim Fundraising and Engagement Director at Age UK, says, “The Big Knit is a wonderful way to bring communities together through creativity while raising vital funds to support older people in urgent need.”
How Can You Help?
Knit or Crochet! Create bobble hats 5-7cm wide and at least 3cm high. Let your imagination run wild!
Use Your Favourite Pattern! Or find inspiration here: www.innocentdrinks.co.uk/big-knit/knitting-patterns
Drop Them Off! Send your hats to your nearest Age UK shop, or directly to Peartree Centre, 1 Chadds Lane, Peartree Bridge.
Deadline: June 30th, 2025.