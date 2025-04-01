Knit a hat, warm a heart: 10,000 down, 10,000 to go - join the Innocent Big Knit 2025!

By simon tuck
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Do you love the click of knitting needles or the rhythmic pull of a crochet hook? Then grab your yarn and join the heartwarming Innocent Big Knit 2025! We're on a mission to top smoothie bottles with tiny, adorable bobble hats, all to raise vital funds for Age UK Milton Keynes.

Since 2003, your crafty creations have raised nearly £3 million, making a real difference in the lives of older people. This year, we're aiming even higher!

We've already knitted 10,000 hats, but we still need 10,000 more!

Every hat you make helps Age UK provide crucial support, especially during these challenging times.

Big Knit Innocent Hats with AGE UK

Hannorah Lee, Interim Fundraising and Engagement Director at Age UK, says, “The Big Knit is a wonderful way to bring communities together through creativity while raising vital funds to support older people in urgent need.”

How Can You Help?

Knit or Crochet! Create bobble hats 5-7cm wide and at least 3cm high. Let your imagination run wild!

Use Your Favourite Pattern! Or find inspiration here: www.innocentdrinks.co.uk/big-knit/knitting-patterns

Drop Them Off! Send your hats to your nearest Age UK shop, or directly to Peartree Centre, 1 Chadds Lane, Peartree Bridge.

Deadline: June 30th, 2025.

