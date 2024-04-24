Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest temporary exhibition to be presented by Arts for Health MK, entitled Lady Lump and Lockdown Collection, is located in Milton Keynes University Hospital’s Cancer Centre. It presents a collection of photographs and accompanying prose by artist Penny Mitchell, an MKUH patient who frequently walked the corridor in which her work is currently being shown.Penny kindly offered her work for display with the intention of bringing a momentary sense of colour and joy to others, but also with the particular hope that other cancer patients looking at the work would recognise that the person who made it understands, and for a moment that they perhaps wouldn’t feel so alone.In 2020, Penny was diagnosed with breast cancer. Creativity became her comfort blanket and afforded an opportunity to tell a different story, her story, whilst life around her changed dramatically but one thing remained constant.

Arts for Health MK, the independent charity who care for the Hospital Art Collection and who complement it each year with temporary displays, worked with Penny to help make the exhibition a reality. Twenty artworks are on public view in the corridor exhibition area linking the Cancer Centre to the Main MKUH site.The exhibition is also available to view online, at https://artsforhealthmk.org.uk/Penny-Mitchell where voice recordings of Penny describing the emotions behind each photograph can also be accessed. Visitors can scan a QR code in the exhibition space to access the audio alongside the original framed works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Heyworth, Director Arts for Health MK said:" We are delighted to exhibit Penny’s work, which through various media explores the lived experience of living with and beyond breast cancer. Penny’s honesty, humility and empathy really shine through the whole collection. I’m sure that other visitors to the cancer centre, both patients, carers and staff, will all find something that resonates personally with them amongst the artworks. It’s wonderful to work with such creative people to explore the health and wellbeing challenges they are facing. "

Penny now