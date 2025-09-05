Last chance to apply for Milton Keynes housebuilder’s £10,000 community fund

Last chance to enter Redrow South Midlands' community fund!

Deserving local groups in Milton Keynes are being urged to act quickly and apply for a share of £10,000 as a housebuilder’s funding scheme comes to a close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Woburn View in Woburn Sands, created the community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is welcoming applications for 2025.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity in feeding struggling families or to support an animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow South Midlands’s initiative can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to provide organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, the housebuilder has donated a total of £52,000 to recipients across the region.

Last chance to enter Redrow South Midlands community fund!

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “As the deadline for our community fund approaches, we’re encouraging charities and community groups to apply for a chance to secure their share of the support available.

“We’re committed to helping communities thrive and are always eager to hear from groups making a positive impact. Tell us about the work you’re doing and what support you need to continue making a difference.

“No cause is too small, and we really want to change people’s lives, so apply now to avoid missing out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will close at midnight on Friday 19 September. For further details on how to apply, please email [email protected].

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.

To find out more about Woburn View, please call 01908 036868 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woburn-view-222819.