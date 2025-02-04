Lucy Wilson was admitted to the Order of St Frideswide at Christ Church Cathedral.

Three Buckinghamshire people were recognised on Saturday for their service to the church across the county.

The Revd Sally Moring, of St Mary’s Wendover, and the Revd David Hiscock, of the Claydons and Swan benefice, were made honorary canons. While Lucy Wilson, the late Bishop of Buckingham’s wife, was admitted into the Order of St Frideswide during the service at Christchurch Cathedral in Oxford.

The order was created in 2001 to recognise those people who have made a distinctive and significant contribution to the life and wellbeing of the diocese.

The Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Revd Steven Croft said: “It is wonderful to recognise all of these faithful servants to God in this way. Their service has been a blessing to their churches and communities and we thank them for all they have done and continue to do. Their efforts are a shining example of God’s love in action.”

Lucy Wilson has been recognised for decades of service to the diocese in support of her husband Alan’s ministry, who served as a curate then vicar and finally Bishop of Buckingham.

Lucy and Alan first met when Alan was a curate in Eynsham, bonding over a shared love of music while Lucy practised for Grade 8 at violin and Alan accompanied her playing. A lifetime together followed, with moves to Caversham, Sandhurst and then finally to Great Missenden where Alan served as Bishop of Buckingham for 21 years. Along the way, the couple raised five children and Lucy maintained her interest in music while supporting Alan’s ministry. She currently supports her local C of E school, playing songs on her violin alongside the local minister who goes to speak to the early years classes. Lucy’s love of music extended to singing in church choirs, something she has done throughout her life. She has also sung during choral evensong at Christ Church with Sandhurst choir.

At Sandhurst, Lucy resurrected an earlier interest in bellringing which has led to her becoming the tower captain at her local church in Great Missenden for the past six years. She rings in many of the surrounding parishes, including Amersham, Chesham and Little Missenden, and is passionate about raising awareness of bellringing and training the next generation of ringers. Even though she never could quite convince Alan to have a go!

On hearing of her admittance to the Order of St Frideswide, Lucy said: “I was quite astounded. I did not really think I deserved it when you think what other people have done. But people told me you have done so much, supporting your husband. I felt very humbled and I know Alan would be proud of me.”

Supporting clergy development and learning is what the Revd Sally Moring feels God has called her to do. And since her ordination in 2006 it’s this area her ministry has focussed on. After being made deacon in the Diocese of London, Sally went on to serve her curacy in Northolt before taking on a church in Hayes. While there she worked closely supporting curates through their first years of ordained ministry (IME II).

Sally joined the Diocese of Oxford in 2017, becoming vicar at St Mary’s in Wendover where she has encouraged the church on its journey of being a welcoming, inclusive community to many different people – those of the Wendover community and surrounding areas. Her calling to love and encourage those around her continues, as Sally takes part in the ministerial development review (MDR) process, working with clergy to look after their wellbeing, develop their ministry and broaden their skills.

As well as serving for the past three years as Area Dean for Wendover, Sally stepped up to become Commissary to the Archdeacon of Buckingham last April to support the Buckinghamshire Archdeaconry following Bishop Alan’s sudden death. In this role she takes on some of the administrative work of the archdeaconry as well as continuing to support clergy across the Buckingham episcopal area.

Of her work and nomination, she said: “What I enjoy the most is being alongside people and supporting them in sometimes difficult situations. I was extremely surprised but honoured to have the recognition, for having been doing what I feel God calls me to do.”

A lifetime of Christian service will come to an end in May when the Revd David Hiscock takes a well-earned retirement. After 15 years in banking, David served his curacy in Cheltenham, before moving in 1989 to become Team Vicar in the Swan Group of seven rural parishes. He later became Team Rector in the expanded and re-named Claydons and Swan Team of eight parishes and 10 churches where he has been a central figure for 36 years.

During his time there, David introduced various initiatives such as the junior and senior youth clubs, Easter and harvest clubs for children, as well as annual trips to different cathedrals and places of interest. Special festival services with all the churches worshipping together began to meet at different venues each year. Some of the more light-hearted events included Teddy Bear Weekends which encouraged more people to visit some of their 13th century rural churches for the first time.

David spent 10 years as Area Dean, a ‘fruitful’ time he says he greatly enjoyed, and an opportunity to gain an insight into the work of the wider diocese. He has also volunteered as school governor at Marsh Gibbon School for 30 years and Twyford C of E School. He also supported East Claydon School become a C of E school. David’s role as Rector required him to be a trustee of many trusts including Preston Bissett Old School Trust where he helped to secure the Old School as a village hall for the community.

On hearing he was to be made an Honorary Canon, David said: “I am so thankful for the tremendous lay participation across all the parishes and accept this totally unexpected honour on their behalf. I have not done anything special. I am no different to thousands of ministers across the country who do what they do for the love of God and each other. It has been a joy and a privilege.”