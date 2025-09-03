Leading podcast to feature MK local's rare diagnosis

Lisa Rodriguez and PSPA CEO Rebecca Packwood at the Movers and Shakers Podcast recording

Leading UK podcast, Movers and Shakers, will soon feature the personal story of Lisa Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration in 2017.

Lisa Rodriguez, a 55-year-old nursery manager from Milton Keynes, is set to share her journey on 20 September.

This special podcast episode, hosted by well-known journalist Rory Cellan-Jones, explores atypical parkinsonism’s, a group of rare and complex neurological conditions that include CBD, Lewy body dementia, and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Lisa, who has been living with CBD for almost nine years, joined the podcast presenters in London alongside PSPA’s CEO Rebecca Packwood, for the special recording during the summer.

Lisa Rodrigues and her husband with PSPA CEO Rebecca Packwood ahead of the Movers and Shakers podcast recording

The episode provides an intimate look into the onset of Lisa’s symptoms, the challenging path to diagnosis, and her remarkably positive outlook on life. Her story offers a unique and vital perspective on a condition that is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood due to its rarity and varying symptoms.

Rebecca Packwood explains the significance of the podcast episode; “PSP & CBD affect up to 10,000 people in the UK. But as little-known conditions, people living with a diagnosis often find it challenging to receive the care and support they need, at the right time. Speaking about PSP & CBD on a platform like the Movers and Shakers podcast, will help us to reach more people so they are aware of the conditions and symptoms.”

Lisa says of the experience: “It was a privilege to be part of the ‘Movers and Shakers’ conversation. Raising awareness about CBD is important to me after I initially experienced a misdiagnosis and knowing how few people understand the condition. By sharing my story, I hope to provide clarity and comfort to others who may be on a similar journey and show how to live a full life for as long as you can.”

The ‘Movers and Shakers’ podcast is known for its honest and insightful conversations, with its hosts openly discussing their own experiences of living with Parkinson’s. This episode is a significant step in bringing a broader understanding of atypical parkinsonism’s to a wider audience.

Lisa Rodriguez

The episode featuring Lisa will be available to stream and download on all major podcast platforms from 20 September.

For more information about CBD and Lisa’s appearance on the Movers and Shakers Podcast, please visit www.pspassociation.org.uk