A Tree of Pride is coming to Milton Keynes this weekend, and visitors are invited to decorate it with messages of love, unity and acceptance.

The touring community art piece is coming to Xscape on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September as part of Milton Keynes Pride Festival.

The tree has been touring around the country collecting messages, with guests invited to commit to a suggested pledge or leave a positive sentiment that they feel is appropriate to them.

It will be available for public decoration between 10am and 6pm on Saturday and 11am and 5pm on Sunday.

Among the suggested Tree of Pride pledges for visitors to leave are calling out homophobic or transphobic behaviour and using inclusive language.

Dan Murphy, centre director at Milton Keynes, said: “We continue to be immensely proud to celebrate the wonderfully diverse community in Milton Keynes.

“The Tree of Pride art installation offers us a unique opportunity not only to highlight the progress we’ve made as a society but also to acknowledge the important work that still lies ahead in our journey toward equality and acceptance for all.

“At Xscape Milton Keynes, we look forward to seeing the Tree of Pride bloom with our visitors' touching messages of inclusivity and positivity. We hope this vibrant display will serve as powerful inspiration for our guests to help create a more united and caring community.”

The Milton Keynes Pride Festival is a free event taking place at Campbell Park on September 14, and features a funfair, food village, rainbow market, children’s space, live music on the rainbow stage and drag and cabaret performances.