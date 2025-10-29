Local artist MANNY launches debut single

With an impressive list of collaborations under his belt, MANNY is carving out his own path, ready to launch an exciting solo project that merges R&B and Soul with his singer-songwriter roots.

MANNY is a singer-songwriter from Nigeria who emigrated to Milton Keynes in his early teens. With a knack for blending genres and capturing hearts, he uses his immigration struggles and uncanny observational skills to deliver a rich, soulful sound that acts as an emotional outlet to foster genuine human connection.

His breakout track ‘Morning Rain’ (Defected Records), acted as a springboard into the electronic music scene. Most recently he has worked with Brit Award nominated artist Vibe Chemistry, earning the respect of DnB icons such as Goldie and Example.

Losing Ground is an anthem of gratitude toward music as a lifeline in the face of life’s toughest battles. The song reflects on the struggles of feeling left behind and the weight of restrictions, especially those tied to immigration, revealing a sense of slipping away from dreams. Yet, in the middle of these challenges, music emerges as a powerful form of self-expression and survival.

Produced by Ray Kills (Elderbrook, Cristoph) and the Mobo nominated MaschinemanTim (Nines, Trillary Banks), Losing Ground started as a simple RnB beat off the back of Morning Rain. Having worked with MILLE on covers in the past, MANNY drafted her in to add air and mystery to the second verse.

After sitting untouched for a few years, a team of musicians were assembled to bring a silky smooth Tom Mischesque vibe to the track, elevating the chorus section and moving away from the original purely electronic sound.

"Losing Ground and the tracks to come are mainly about ‘the journey’ both personally and musically, says MANNY. While all are different in styles and genre, the overarching narrative is about the importance of resilience and human connection through the vibes created in music."

Follow MANNY on Instagram @mannymakesvibes