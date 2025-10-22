Local brain cancer patient features in compelling new campaign to launch ‘Memory Bank’ art installation

Local Milton Keynes resident and brain tumour patient Ed Brady, will be appearing alongside singer Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted, as part of a compelling new campaign by GenesisCare, the UK’s leading independent cancer care provider.

The powerful new campaign sees the launch of ‘Memory Bank’ – an art installation which explores and celebrates, through the first-hand experiences of brain cancer patients and their friends and family, the power of making every moment count.

Ed Brady, aged 59, lives with his wife Gill and has three grown up children, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumour the day after his 59th birthday, in October 2024. Ed had been suffering with frequent minor headaches and had a few stumbles and falls so Gill suggested they went to the local walk-in centre in Milton Keynes.

Ed says “We went to the local walk-in centre the day after my birthday in Milton Keynes and the doctor there referred us straight to A&E for a scan. We waited in the hospital for many hours before I was told that they’d found a mass on my brain and was admitted into hospital. It was a huge shock for me - especially as I’ve never had to stay overnight in hospital before. It became apparent from there that I had a significant brain related issue and I was referred to specialists in Oxford.

Glioblastoma (GB) is a highly aggressive and malignant brain tumour and remains one of the most challenging cancers to treat and is presently incurable. GB affects approximately 3,200 people in the UK every year with only 25% surviving more than 12 months.

The Memory Bank’ is a multi-sensory artwork and world first installation which captures a potent mix of memories glioblastoma (GB) patients, such as Ed, have made with their loved ones following their diagnosis. It showcases how human connections have helped them to navigate this challenging new chapter in their lives. It also delivers hope and positivity by showcasing advancements in treatments which can both increase the life expectancy of a glioblastoma patient and enhance their quality of life.

Ed continues “Following my MRI I met with Prof. Plaha and he took me through my options and clearly explained that I had a brain tumour - most likely a glioblastoma - he explained the prognosis was most likely 12-15 months. It was a long silent drive back home from Oxford after that conversation. That drive was when I realised that my life had changed. We quickly decided to have surgery even though I have a heart condition which made surgery more complicated, I felt safe in Professor Plaha’s hands.

Professor Puneet Plaha, Consultant Neuro-oncology Surgeon at GenesisCare UK, leads a team of researchers and oversees multicentre NIHR trials across the UK focusing on GB. He said:

“With the significant advancements in surgical technology and the availability of innovative oncological treatments, our focus is on preserving patients’ quality of life. We know that when people are able to live well through treatment, it not only supports their wellbeing but can also have a positive impact on outcomes. At GenesisCare, we are committed to integrating the latest research findings and precision therapies into clinical practice, ensuring that every patient receives world-class, personalised care.”

The Memory Bank launch follows a new piece of research by GenesisCare - the UK’s leading private cancer care provider, specialising in the treatment of complex cancers - unveiling that memory loss is a patients’ biggest fear at the time of diagnosis, and that their new priority in life is to make the most of every single day. Both the Memory Bank installation and the world class treatment options available at GenesisCare are empowering patients to hold onto these new memories.

Ed continues “I had my surgery at a private hospital in London which took about 6-8 hours. I was given the ‘pink drink’ beforehand so that the operating team could identify the tumour during surgery. They use a dye to identify the cancerous cells during surgery and the team were really pleased with all they were able to remove. That was really good news. I stayed in hospital for a few days after surgery and then went home. I started the chemotherapy and radiotherapy just before Christmas.

My wife, and sometimes my kids, would come with me to GenesisCare for my treatments and everyone at GenesisCare were warm and welcoming to us on each visit. At the end of my treatment, I told the staff that as much as I’ve loved seeing them, I really hope I don’t see them again!”

As soon as I had my diagnosis, I realised how relevant the phrase ‘life is short’ is. I realised I needed to make the most of the time I have left. I’ve now reconnected with lots of family it’s such a joy to have all my Irish family back in my life. I am blessed to have a wonderful wife and kids, and we enjoy a really close bond”.

Ed wears the Optune Gio device on his head all the time, an innovative new treatment that delivers alternating electric fields, called Tumour Treating Fields (“TTFields) to selectively disrupt Grade 4 Glioma cell division and could improve prognosis without compromising quality of life - and jokes he’s not had a hairline for a long time and rather likes having one back!

Also contributing to Memory Bank with their own personal experiences is singer Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted, who is fronting the GenesisCare campaign following the tragic loss of his friend and bandmate Tom Parker.

Siva says: “I know from personal experience that supporting a loved one following a glioblastoma diagnosis can be really overwhelming and while the long-term prognosis is not good, it’s so important to harness the power of hope and a positive mindset after diagnosis. This is especially the case with the growing provision of world class treatments and care now available that can help protect the parts of the brain that make you, you. What I love most about this campaign is that it’s all about prioritising precious human interactions and connections and making every moment count.”

“The Memory Bank audio art installation packs a powerful punch as it captures and celebrates the very essence of what makes us who we are. It helps those affected to value the moment and ‘bank’ precious new memories, shared with loved ones and to make the most of every day.”

Aiming to shine a light on life with glioblastoma, the visual part of the artwork is an abstract painting of a functional MRI; an innovative tool that maps out important brain functions such as speech and language, movement, memory and vision, empowering surgeons to protect the healthy cell tissue during surgery. But hidden beneath the surface and only visible under Ultra Violet light, are messages of hope and positivity from glioblastoma patients. UV lighting has been featured in the installation to celebrate the use of a fluorescent dye called 5-ALA (5-Amino-Levulinic Acid) (commonly known as 'the pink drink') before surgery, another advanced form of treatment that ensures surgical precision. Patients drink the fluorescent dye a few hours before surgery, making the tumour glow in pink (vs the blue of the brain) so that healthy parts of the brain can be preserved and protected. The multisensory artwork is completed by an audio of patients’ happy new memories, which reflects the fact that they can be awake during surgery, allowing the surgical team to talk to the patient and monitor in real-time their brain functions.

Over 13,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour every year - 33 people every day - and around 32% of primary brain tumours diagnosed in England are glioblastoma.

The GenesisCare research, which investigates the impact of a glioblastoma diagnosis and our awareness of it also unveiled that three in ten people are not aware of its side effects, which include the sudden and severe symptoms of fatigue, seizures, sight, and cognitive problems. And that two in ten people are not aware that speed of access to treatment is vital and in many circumstances life critical.

Whilst patients fear memory loss the most (16%), they also fear missing out on time spent together with loved ones in everyday yet meaningful ways (12%) as well as the inability to perform simple household tasks such as making a cup of tea or using the oven (12%) and the loss of aspects of daily life which help define them including sight (12%), movement (8%) and independence (8%).

The research also reveals that while some patients fear invasive surgery - believing it will erode brain function - in fact it could enhance quality of life previously impacted by the tumour.

For more information about glioblastoma and the innovative treatments that preserve quality of life and can be life extending, please visit www.genesiscare.com/uk/memory_bank