Local builders awarded 'Excellent' for their consideration of others
The family-run building firm is currently building the first of five houses in Pennyland, which will become part of Camphill's community, which has been in the city for over forty years.
When conversations with the charity began, Watson & Cox clarified that it was very important to work as partners and be 'neighbourly' to the people surrounding the site. The accessible homes project was signed up for the ambitious Considerate Constructors Scheme, a programme most frequently used by major developers and house builders. The Scheme focuses on three core areas: respect for the community, care for the environment, and valuing their workforce. Their January 2025 inspection returned with an 'excellent' score of 40/45, celebrating their consideration of the neighbours concerning noise levels, management of construction traffic to minimise disruption and their understanding of and communication adaptation to engage with individuals with learning disabilities.
The contract manager from Watson & Cox, Matt Cooper, told us, "This is a very special project for us, and housing is incredibly important to the charity in supporting people with disabilities. I am very proud of the team at Watson & Cox and the way colleagues have come together to meet our ambitious targets set for Considerate Constructor".
The accessible homes have environmental priorities at the forefront, with Solar PV, green roofs, micro-piling, heat source pumps, and onsite spoiling. Their inspection for Considerate Constructor also recognised their clear and strong plans for mapping ecology and managing biodiversity to ensure the end product of the build sees increased levels of flora and fauna on site.
Vicky, a resident at Camphill MK, told us, "I live around the corner and like seeing the house being built. Some of my friends from Camphill will move into the new house because the current houses have too many stairs, and the rooms aren't big enough for beds with support".