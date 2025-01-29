Local bus driver wins prestigious award for calm and heroic action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver from a Milton Keynes bus company has won a prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding achievement, after he potentially saved the life of a member of the public suffering from a suspected heart-attack.

Paul McCarthy won the Mick Capper Award after seeing off competition from other outstanding bus professionals around the region. Whilst still a Trainee, Paul, along with his Trainee Mentor Scott Gibson, were faced with a member knocking on their bus door complaining of heart pain and then collapsing. Paul, who has many years of first-aid experience, tended to the prone gentleman on the floor of the bus, moving him into the recovery position and performing CPR when he stopped breathing. When the emergency services arrived to take the gentleman to hospital, Paul was able to calmly continue taking his other passengers to their destinations.

All Stagecoach East’s colleagues – either Drivers, Engineers, Presentation Team, or Support Staff - are eligible to win a monthly Stagecoach Star Award. From the outstanding winners of these awards, one truly exceptional candidate is chosen to receive the Mick Capper Award.

The Mick Capper Award is named in honour of a hugely respected Driver and colleague, who passed away due to Covid. He was particularly renowned for his work on the Busway.

Darren Roe, Paul McCarthy and Hema Russell

Making the award, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am very proud of everything that Paul has been able to do in his relatively short time with us, and his quick thinking, and calm and professional approach to this incident were genuinely heroic. One of your Values is that we are ‘stronger together’ and this just goes to show the enthusiasm that our colleagues, across the region, have for providing the best possible service to local people in our communities.”