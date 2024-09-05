Local business wins two national landscape awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes business George Davies Turf and Stone has beat off tough competition to win two prestigious national awards for its exceptional service and employer excellence.

As the UK’s largest independent supplier of turf, George Davies Turf and Stone, based in Milton Keynes, were announced as winners in The British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI): Supplier Exceptional Service and Employer Excellence categories.

Following a rigorous judging process, the business beat off tough competition to be recognised in these awards and were praised by Judge Wayne Grills who said: “The winners in the Employer Excellence and Supplier Exceptional Service categories have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, not only in the quality of their work and products but in how they support their employees and clients."

Their dedication to fostering positive work environments and delivering outstanding service is truly commendable and exemplifies the best practices and demonstrates leadership in our industry.”

George Davies Turf and Stone celebrating BALI award win

George Davies, founder and managing director said: “We are beyond proud to be awarded these prestigious awards, this is the second year running we have won a BALI award for Supplier Exceptional Service and our first time entering the Employer Excellence category.

"We strive to be the best in what we do, whilst being accountable and having a positive impact on the future of our industry, and these awards are testament to our passion, dedication and absolute determination to continually deliver the best possible service to our customers whilst supporting and developing the exceptional team that make up the George Davies Turf and Stone family.”

The George Davies Turf and Stone team will receive their award at the official ceremony on Friday 6 December at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

For more information on George Davies Turf visit: www.georgedaviesturf.co.uk.