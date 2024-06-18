Local charities and community groups in Milton Keynes invited to apply for share of £5million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Climate change and mental health focused causes in Milton Keynes could benefit from a cash boost as Co-op launches the latest round of its Local Community Fund scheme.

Applications are open for the scheme which has supported almost 40,000 unique community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, with groups receiving more than £100m.

This year, the company is looking to support projects that help create sustainable futures for ‘people’ and our ‘planet’. Groups can apply if they are looking to deliver local projects with a focus on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Supporting young people to fulfil their potential or helping older residents feel connected or improving mental wellbeing

Co-op is launching its Local Community Fund once again.

· Tackling climate change, reducing waste and resource use, or protecting nature

The Co-op is also keen to support projects that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “As a co-operative, our focus is to deliver increased value for our member-owners and their communities and we know that members really care about supporting local, grassroots projects. Through our Local Community Fund, we’re able to support local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful causes will receive a minimum of £1,000. Wider-reaching benefits include 95 per cent of causes saying that they felt more connected with their communities as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund.