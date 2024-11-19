Local charity secures £15,000 but needs your help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Camphill MK, a Milton Keynes charity that supports adults with learning disabilities, has been selected by the Big Give as one of their partners for their Christmas Challenge campaign.

Big Give pledges to double the difference and match fund donations made to Camphill MK from the public between the 3rd and 10th of December. They have already raised over £301million for almost 18,000 charity projects since 2008 and Camphill MK hopes to secure £30,000 in the Christmas campaign.

Camphill MK is not just building new accessible accommodation at its site in Pennyland but is also looking to improve its houses at Willen Park to make them even more suitable for its residents with differing abilities. The charity needs to adapt spaces to make them more suitable for their residents, and it has identified that some of the bigger houses, with 13 tenants (each in their own bedroom), need expanded communal areas.

Three trusts, The Anson Charitable Trust, Old Possums Practical Trust and The Reed Foundation, have joined forces to pledge £5,000 each to the match-funding campaign. Together, this Big Give scheme will then double any donations made by the public, which could see Camphill MK secure £30,000.

“We are flattered that these national partners see the value in our work and have committed funds to our charity,” Lucy Davies, who is responsible for fundraising at Camphill MK, told us. “We really hope we can secure the whole £15,000 by receiving funds from the public to this level – but we will really need everybody’s help”.

The campaign runs from the 3rd until the 10th of December, and donations only qualify if made through Camphill MK’s Big Give fundraising page, with the donation link going live on the 3rd of December.

LINK: https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPXK9AAP?c=10303

The Big Give told us “fundraising is an essential part of many charity’s existence. We are pleased to be able to support Camphill MK in securing funds to support their incredible work”