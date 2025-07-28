Local charity shortlisted for second national award
The announcement comes less than a month after the charity was named a finalist in the Charity Times Awards 2025, where it is in the running for Charity of the Year.
Absolutely Together supports families across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. It aims to put a smile on the face of every member of a family by providing free access to adapted leisure activities, all designed to enable shared experiences for children with additional needs, their siblings and parents.
In the past year, the charity has delivered over 50,000 smiles through everything from inclusive go-karting and theatre trips to gym sessions and climbing experiences.
The Third Sector Awards celebrate outstanding work within the charity sector, and Absolutely Together has been recognised for its dedication to service delivery and the strong partnerships it has developed with local schools and leisure providers.
David Brind, Community Development Director at Absolutely Together, commented:
“To be announced as a finalist twice in one month is testament to the positive impact we are having on the families we work with. Our focus has always been on providing inclusive experiences that remove barriers, reduce social isolation, relieve financial pressure and create joyful memories for families who are often excluded from mainstream leisure activities.”
The winners of the Third Sector Awards will be announced on Friday 12th September, followed by the Charity Times Awards on Thursday 25th September, both taking place in London.
Families interested in accessing free leisure activities can contact Absolutely Together by emailing [email protected].