Local choir seeks new members
The choir has recently completed a special CD recording featuring a selection of their favourite songs and festive Christmas carols. This joyful project captures the warmth and harmony of the group, offering a delightful taste of their musical spirit. It will be available to buy at their Christmas concerts on Saturday 13th December (7.30pm at St Peter & St Paul’s, Newport Pagnell) and Friday 19th December (7pm at St Laud’s, Sherington).
Following the recording, the singers will be preparing for a series of exciting concerts, beginning with their appearance at the Mayor’s Concert on October 2nd, followed by their own concert on October 18th with the Calliope Flute Trio, in support of Willen Hospice - a cause close to many hearts in the community. The festive season will be marked by a Christmas concert in collaboration with the Bradwell Silver Band on December 13th, promising an evening of traditional Christmas favourites.
Jonathan Harris, Musical Director, says: “Anyone who comes to sing with NPS is sure of a warm welcome. We sing a mixture of traditional and contemporary choral music in four-part SATB style. Join us for our first rehearsal after the summer break on Monday 1st September at 7.30pm or come along any Monday in September.” Visit newportpagnellsingers.co.uk or the choir Facebook page for more information about joining the choir or attending one of their concerts.