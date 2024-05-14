Local Christian church hosts multi-faith concert
Nine different musical groups from Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths came together to perform in front of an audience of 250 people to watch and enjoy the musical collaboration on a warm and sunny afternoon. Andy Gilbert’s, ‘The Grand Union’ 7 piece band and singers started the show to an enthusiastic reception followed by Group MASAL, a Turkish group, a famous Syrian singer refugee who came here in 2017, Bilal Alisal, Trubys Abrahamic Women’s Choir representing different faiths and a local choir from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints featuring young musicians Ezra and Daisy Bail.
This was a collaboration with InterfaithMK and local artists and was very well received and appreciated by an audience who gained understanding of the different cultures and faiths. Other community leaders attended the event to support the cause of bringing different faiths together and increase tolerance and understanding. The Church offered the venue without charge and increasingly opens its doors to community groups and local events including interfaith around the UK. Area Church leader Robert Clayton stated, ‘The concert was a huge success with wonderful music and a very happy appreciative audience. We are delighted that we could open our venue to host the bringing together of other faiths and help organise this concert’.