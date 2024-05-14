Local Christian church hosts multi-faith concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Two Mile Ash hosted a concert of local musical groups and artists of different faiths and cultures called, One Voice, on Sunday May 12th with the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes in attendance.

Nine different musical groups from Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths came together to perform in front of an audience of 250 people to watch and enjoy the musical collaboration on a warm and sunny afternoon. Andy Gilbert’s, ‘The Grand Union’ 7 piece band and singers started the show to an enthusiastic reception followed by Group MASAL, a Turkish group, a famous Syrian singer refugee who came here in 2017, Bilal Alisal, Trubys Abrahamic Women’s Choir representing different faiths and a local choir from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints featuring young musicians Ezra and Daisy Bail.