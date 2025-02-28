Dancers in photo (from left to right): Back line: Antigone Willcocks, Cora Purcell, Daniel Callis, Evelyn Gibb, Elena Strazdauskaite Front line: Bellarea Garratt, Ella Wu, Jessica Slattery

The incredible talent of 8 local young dancers is set to take centre stage as they join the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Cinderella in Hollywood. After competing in highly selective auditions last November, these dedicated young performers earned their place in the elite 88-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 14–15 March 2025.

For these 8 young rising stars, this opportunity is nothing short of extraordinary. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

EYB Principal Ann Wall, who will play the role of Cinderella, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. A former member of English National Ballet and Ballet Cymru, she shared:

"Teaching these young dancers is incredibly rewarding. Watching them develop new skills, gain confidence, and bring their artistry to life on stage is magical. They remind me why I dance – to bring joy, to feel joy, and to connect through dance."

EYB's acclaimed Cinderella in Hollywood

Cinderella in Hollywood is a dazzling production set against the golden age of 1950s Hollywood glamour, drawing inspiration from the real-life romance of film star Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco. With its stunning sets, breathtaking choreography, and spellbinding performances, the show promises to be a must-see event.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing our own young talents perform alongside some of the best in the industry. Don’t miss the chance to support them!

Tickets for Cinderella in Hollywood can be purchased at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury.