Local dancers to shine in prestigious ballet production
For these 8 young rising stars, this opportunity is nothing short of extraordinary. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.
EYB Principal Ann Wall, who will play the role of Cinderella, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. A former member of English National Ballet and Ballet Cymru, she shared:
"Teaching these young dancers is incredibly rewarding. Watching them develop new skills, gain confidence, and bring their artistry to life on stage is magical. They remind me why I dance – to bring joy, to feel joy, and to connect through dance."
Cinderella in Hollywood is a dazzling production set against the golden age of 1950s Hollywood glamour, drawing inspiration from the real-life romance of film star Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco. With its stunning sets, breathtaking choreography, and spellbinding performances, the show promises to be a must-see event.
The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.
This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing our own young talents perform alongside some of the best in the industry. Don’t miss the chance to support them!
Tickets for Cinderella in Hollywood can be purchased at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury.