Local hockey hero honoured with testimonial match

At just 16 years old Ross caught the eye of Lightning head coach Nick Poole, earning himself a spot on the town’s senior team. However at 23 Ross faced a major setback, breaking his leg and requiring two surgeries to repair the fractures. Despite the challenges, Ross underwent rigorous rehabilitation and returned to the Lightning squad, demonstrating his resilience and determination. After a difficult first season back from injury and with the team undergoing changes, Ross made the tough decision to step down to the Milton Keynes Thunder to secure more ice time, rebuild his fitness and fine-tune his game. However, with Lightning moving to the ELite League, Ross remained loyal to the Thunder, playing a pivotal role in the NIHL. When Milton Keynes decided to return to the NIHL, Ross rejoined the Lightning under coach Lewis Clifford. Since then, Ross has been a mainstay on the team, recently taking on the role of Alternate Captain and helping secure the team's first silverware in seven years. Over his 14 seasons with the MK Lightning, Ross has registered numerous games and points, becoming synonymous with the team's success. From his early days as a rookie to his tenure as Alternate Captain, Ross has exemplified the values of hard work, discipline and loyalty, earning the respect and admiration of teammates and fans alike. To honour Ross's unwavering commitment to ice hockey in Milton Keynes, a testimonial match has been awarded, serving as a fitting tribute to his contributions to the sport and the community. It's an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate a local hero who embodies the spirit of perseverance and dedication.