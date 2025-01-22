Local housebuilder offers apprenticeships for Milton Keynes students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In honour of National Apprenticeship Week, a local housebuilder has announced that a number of apprenticeships are available to students across Milton Keynes.

The Redrow South Midlands’ apprenticeship scheme will see successful candidates work at popular developments across the region, including The Maltings in Haddenham, Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard, and Stone Hill Meadow in Lower Stondon.

The apprenticeships, which have been announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills and will focus on different aspects of house building, including bricklaying and carpentry. With the current construction and trade skills shortage in the UK, Redrow is passionate about investing in the workforce of the future.

The intake follows the success of Redrow South Midlands’ ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2019. The scheme gives students in the local area an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in housebuilding.

Akbar Zaman

Among the cohort this year is 21-year-old Akbar Zaman, who is working towards completing a bricklaying apprenticeship at Redrow South Midlands’ popular Haddenham development, The Maltings.

Commenting on what inspired him to first apply for the apprenticeship, Akbar said: “I started my college journey studying accounting and finance, but I knew straight away that I didn’t have a passion for it and wanted to do something more hands-on. Once I began learning about bricklaying, I fell in love with the craft and haven’t looked back since.

“Starting my apprenticeship with Redrow, a huge name in the industry, is a massive achievement in my career so far. Each morning, I look forward to going to the site and seeing the progress being made – it’s incredibly fulfilling seeing the plans come together and knowing that I’m playing an integral role in building a brand-new thriving community. I love looking back at the end of a day and knowing that I’ve built something amazing for someone.

“It’s been great to gain hands-on experience at the NHBC Bricklaying Hub in Tamworth to learn valuable skills ready to take onto site. It’s been an extremely insightful experience learning just how much time, effort and collaboration it takes to build a home.

“Although bricklaying is a challenging craft, the Redrow team has created an incredibly inclusive and supportive work environment, making the learning process so much easier. My short-term goal is to continue growing with Redrow and to gain as much knowledge and industry experience as possible, learning from those who have a passion for their craft.

“Having seen what a Redrow site manager role entrails, I would love to pursue a career in this role or as a project manager. The apprenticeship scheme has definitely inspired my career path and I’m very grateful for the opportunities and insight given to me by Redrow. I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”

Akbar shared what a typical day as a bricklaying apprentice looks like: “I arrive on site at 7am and make notes on any jobs that need completing that day, and by 7:30am I begin on customer care work. I then begin bricklaying between 8:30am and 11am when I have my lunch. During the afternoon I help maintain tidiness across the site, then brick lay until around 3:30pm. I then spend an hour tidying, cleaning and packing up to prepare for the following day, before heading home for dinner!”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales at Redrow South Midlands, added: “As part of our commitment to shaping the futures of the next generation of housebuilders, we have ensured that a number of opportunities are available across Bedfordshire for any school leavers aspiring to become an apprentice in the construction sector.

“Our goal is to provide ambitious learners with the opportunity to expand their industry knowledge and gain hands-on experience, equipping them with the resources they need to achieve a career in their chosen field.

“We are proud of how many of our apprentices choose to stay with Redrow once they have successfully completed the scheme and who are now experts in their field. For any school leavers considering an apprenticeship and keen to become an expert in the industry, I would encourage them to apply for our programme.”

Applications for Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme are available here: apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies

