Local lady, Katie Mainwaring is surprised on BBC’s The One Show

On Thursday 27th June, Katie, who founded local charity Emily’s Star 12 years ago was surprised with the “One Big Thank You” on BBC’s The One Show.

Katie believed she was in for a VIP trip around the Williams F1 museum after step dad James had won a competition through his work. Knowing how much Katie loves F1 he invited her, her son & his own wife, Katie’s mum Debbie along, only it was all a lie.

Upon arrival, Katie & Jake were asked if they would be happy to be recorded for some social media content leading up to the Silverstone Grand Prix, so thought nothing of being filmed around the museum.

It was only when Katie & Jake were racing on the F1 Simulator that things took a turn, Jake was replaced with a “simulator driver” in a helmet… later it was revealed to be Alex Albon the Williams F1 driver…

Katie pictured with Alex Albon

Katie who was nominated by mum, Debbie for the One Big Thank you has been supporting families in & out of Milton Keynes for over 12 years, all in memory of her daughter, Emily.

Katie said: “It’s my way of being her mum”

The full programme can still be watched on BBC iPlayer.