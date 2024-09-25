Local MP attends BSI Sustainability Showcase event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The newly elected MP for Milton Keynes Central has praised BSI for the role compliance with standards can play in helping to grow the UK economy, on a visit to the company’s local headquarters.

Emily Darlington MP attended a Sustainability Showcase event hosted by business standards and improvement company, BSI. She visited the BSI building at Kitemark Court, Knowlhill to learn more about the work BSI is doing to contribute to a fair society and a sustainable world.

The Sustainability Showcase event provided an opportunity to explore different BSI sustainability initiatives in partnership with BSI’s clients, such as the Net Zero Pathway and the work with Morrisons on the certification of carbon neutral eggs, as well as BSI’s Thirst for Change water security campaign.

The event also celebrated the work being done to create a more sustainable future at BSI’s offices globally, with a particular focus on Kitemark Court and how it has been made a more sustainable place. Some examples of activities include procuring 100% renewable electricity and installing charging points for electric vehicles, to support BSI’s goal to decarbonise its operations by 2030. Over 90% of the UK company’s fleet in July 2024 consisted of electric, plug-in or hybrid vehicles.

Emily Darlington MP taking the stand at the Sustainability Showcase event

Biodiversity around the Kitemark Court building was also recognized, with bird boxes in the trees, and a new wildflower bed with its own bug village made from reusable materials. Nature is also being brought into the working environment via living walls.

Matt Page, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Assurance, BSI comments: “It was great to welcome Emily to the Sustainability Showcase event and reinforce BSI’s status as a leading employer and business in the constituency, as well as to showcase the contribution of BSI to the UK and globally, especially with regards to sustainability.

“BSI is proud to partner with businesses to tackle society’s critical issues – from climate change to building trust in digital transformation and everything in between – in order to accelerate progress towards a fair society and a sustainable world”.

Speaking at the event, Emily Darlington MP said: “Compliance with standards plays such an important part in our economic growth – the two go hand in hand. The way we grow the economy is to make sure we nurture the innovation that's happening here. Having oldest standards institution in the world partly based here in Milton Keynes, is something I am incredibly proud of. Thank you to BSI for being committed to growing the UK, growing Milton Keynes, and growing the world, but doing it in a way that's sustainable and inclusive.”