Local MP Emily Darlington visits new Milton Keynes care home ahead of opening

In September, Local MP Emily Darlington visited Elizabeth Gardens Care Home, located in Haddon, for an exclusive sneak peek of the home ahead of its opening in October.

The team at Elizabeth Gardens Care Home, which will provide 24 hour residential, nursing, dementia and respite care for up to 75 residents, recently welcomed Local MP Emily Darlington for an exclusive pre-opening tour. Guided by Client Services Manager Gemma, Emily was invited to take a look at the home and its facilities as it undergoes its final interior fittings.

During the visit, Emily was informed of the innovative and community-focused approach Elizabeth Gardens is taking to care, and Emily was particularly impressed by the home’s commitment to supporting not only its residents but also the wider Milton Keynes community through events, daily activities and a welcoming support network.

MP Emily Darlington shared her enthusiasm with the Elizabeth Gardens team, discussing her work with White Ribbon and MK Act and highlighting opportunities for collaboration. The conversation also touched on ways to make Milton Keynes more dementia friendly, which is a cause the Elizabeth Gardens team are passionate about supporting.

Elizabeth Gardens Care Home is already working closely with local organisations, such as Age UK Milton Keynes and Watling Street Practise, to provide guidance and support to individuals who want to know more about life in a care home. The Great Holm based home is also building strong ties with youth groups such as the Beavers and Squirrels as a way to enrich their future residents’ lives with intergenerational connections and challenge outdated stereotypes about care homes.

Elizabeth Gardens Care Home will provide 24-hour dementia, nursing, residential and respite care for individuals in Great Holm and the wider Milton Keynes area. The home includes facilities such as a hairdressing salon, dedicated activities and wellbeing room, numerous dining and sitting rooms, a café, a cinema and a private dining room for celebrating special occasions. Elizabeth Garden is one of 23 homes belonging to the Porthaven Care Homes Group, who have been recognised as a ‘Top 20 Care Home Group’ for nine years in a row by independent care home review website carehome.co.uk.

