Local MP steps into life-saving world of Buckinghamshire charity

MedicAlert UK welcomed local MP Callum Anderson to its headquarters to learn more about the charity’s vital role in ensuring that no medical condition or allergy limits a person’s confidence, dignity, independence, or safety.

As the UK’s only medical ID charity, MedicAlert UK provides a life saving service to thousands of people living with a wide range of medical conditions and allergies.

The charity ensures that in an emergency, the most vital medical information of the people they support is available to first responders and emergency services through a piece of medical ID that is linked to a digital health record and 24/7 emergency line.

During Callum’s visit, the MP for Buckingham and Bletchley met the MedicAlert team and heard directly from members who rely on the charity’s services every day. He also took a behind-the-scenes tour to see how the NHS-recommended personalised medical IDs are created and even made his own.

Callum creating his own MedicAlert ID

Members shared their personal experiences of how MedicAlert’s 24/7 emergency helpline and internationally recognised wearable ID gives them confidence, security, and peace of mind wherever they are. Callum also heard about the role that MedicAlert UK can play in supporting the NHS to empower people to access and share their own medical information.

Rob Burley, CEO of MedicAlert UK, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Callum to meet the MedicAlert team and some of our local members. They spoke powerfully about how MedicAlert brings them peace of mind, knowing that their vital medical information is always available if it’s ever needed.

"Access to fast, accurate details can be life-saving in an emergency, and by providing this, we not only support individuals but also help the NHS deliver quicker, safer care.”

Callum Anderson MP said: "It was a real privilege to visit MedicAlert, an innovative organisation here in the constituency with a national and global impact. Hearing directly from local members and their families about the peace of mind their medical ID bracelets provide – and how they can be life-saving in an emergency – was incredibly powerful.

Local MP, Callum Anderson, visits MedicAlert

"It’s inspiring to see a charity that has been supporting people for over 60 years making such a difference locally, nationally and globally.”

MedicAlert UK is the only UK charity providing nurse-checked medical ID jewellery backed by a secure medical record and a 24/7 emergency helpline, ensuring vital information is always available when it’s needed most. More information about the charity and details of how to access its support can be found at medicalert.org.uk or on 01908 951045.