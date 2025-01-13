Local MP supports the local

By Jon Scudamore
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:12 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:12 GMT
Members of the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) met Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis at the Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village. Also joining the discussion was David Martin, CAMRA Regional Director.

The CAMRA representatives updated Chris on some of the pressures that publicans and brewers are experiencing and gave Chris examples from businesses in his constituency. CAMRA is concerned with the diminishing choice for consumers with the continuing closures of so many pubs. Chris readily agreed to lend his support where he could.

Publicans are facing price increases in almost every direction and can only pass these on as higher prices to drinkers - though independent and community-owned pubs are not quite so badly affected.

Before leaving to dash in to London to appear on Newsnight Chris found time to chat with licensees Brian and Linda Hamilton.

