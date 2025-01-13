Local MP supports the local
The CAMRA representatives updated Chris on some of the pressures that publicans and brewers are experiencing and gave Chris examples from businesses in his constituency. CAMRA is concerned with the diminishing choice for consumers with the continuing closures of so many pubs. Chris readily agreed to lend his support where he could.
Publicans are facing price increases in almost every direction and can only pass these on as higher prices to drinkers - though independent and community-owned pubs are not quite so badly affected.
Before leaving to dash in to London to appear on Newsnight Chris found time to chat with licensees Brian and Linda Hamilton.