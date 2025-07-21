Local MPs celebrate government funding boost for Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice awarded over £430,000 by the government to upgrade its facilities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Anderson MP (Buckingham and Bletchley), Chris Curtis MP (Milton Keynes North) and Emily Darlington MP (Milton Keynes Central) have today (21 July) welcomed the news that Willen Hospice has been awarded vital funding through the Labour government’s £75m investment programme to improve end-of-life care across England.

Willen Hospice, which provides compassionate, specialist palliative care to people across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, will receive a grant of £431,061 in the 2025/26 financial year. This follows on from a previous grant of £143,687 awarded in February from a £25m funding pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This funding is part of the largest-ever government investment in hospices, aimed at modernising facilities, improving patient comfort, and supporting sustainability. More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of the funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

Chris Curtis MP, Emily Darlington MP and Callum Anderson MP

Callum Anderson, Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said “I’ve heard from so many constituents how Willen Hospice provided compassionate, dignified care at the most vulnerable time in their lives. It’s fantastic that Willen has received this funding, and I will continue working collaboratively with my fellow Milton Keynes MPs and Willen to ensure that it has a sustainable funding model in the future.”

Chris Curtis, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North said “I know first-hand the amazing work that Willen Hospice and its staff do to offer individuals and families comfort and care when they need it the most. This money is very welcomed, but more still needs to be done so that Willen can keep its services going.”

Emily Darlington, Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central, added “Recent debates have shone a much-needed light on what it means to die with dignity, and this grant will help more families access that basic right in Milton Keynes Central and across the city. Willen Hospice has been there for families at their hardest moments for decades, and I’ll keep fighting for the funding that our end-of-life services deserve.”