Local optician to take on challenge of the Great North Run for Willen Hospice

Steve Moore, retail director at Specsavers Milton Keynes, will be running the AJ Bell Great North Run to raise money for the hospice, which needs to raise £5.9million each year to provide its services free of charge.

He will be among 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields. Steve’s team at the store has already held multiple fundraising events for this charity, whose work provides an essential service to people every day, not only at the in-patient unit but also by the Willen at Home team. Steve says: ‘They need to raise £11.23 every minute to provide this care, which is why we have decided to make a goal of £750. We currently have over £600 raised. ‘I am excited to take part in the race. I haven’t run this far in about 10 years but it’s for a good cause. ‘While I fortunately haven't had direct experience of their services, there aren't many people in the local area who don't have a connection with them.’ To donate, go online at https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2024.enthuse.com/pf/steve-moore