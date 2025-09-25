Local parenting expert celebrates supporting over 2,000 babies in 10 years

Cathy, Chilled Mama, holding a newborn baby, after supporting the parents as a birth doula, at Milton Keynes hospital

A Toddington–based parenting expert is marking a very special milestone this October. Cathy Williams, known as Chilled Mama, is celebrating 10 years of helping more than 2,000 local parents and babies through her work as a doula, baby massage teacher, and perinatal educator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate, Cathy is hosting a family-friendly party on Sunday 5th October, 1.30 – 3.00 pm at Toddington Methodist Church Hall. Families she has supported over the past decade are invited to come together for an afternoon of activities, crafts, refreshments, and cake.

Over the past 10 years, Cathy has:

Taught 373 parents to massage their babies at Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre

Supported 1,628 parents through workshops and courses

Helped families in Luton, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, and Milton Keynes greet their babies as a birth doula

Created nurturing and empowering retreats for mums, many who return year after year

Inspired and trained other facilitators, across the country and around the world, extending her impact even further

Cathy, Chilled Mama, with expectant mums, on a pregnancy retreat

Her influence has often gone beyond practical support. Eleanor, a mum of three from Dunstable, shared: “You have been a huge influence on my parenting, my birthing experiences, and my passion to eventually become an IBCLC and create my own postnatal care business. I think you are incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy said: “It has been such a privilege to walk alongside so many families at one of the most important times in their lives. This celebration is about reconnecting and saying thank you to the mums, dads and children I’ve had the joy of working with.”

Alongside her local work, Cathy now also offers the Chilled Mama Birth Circle – a group virtual doula service designed to make support more affordable and accessible for families.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration is free to attend for families Cathy has supported.

Cathy, Chilled Mama, training parenting practitioners

Event details:

Chilled Mama 10th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday 5th October | 1.30 – 3.00 pm

Toddington Methodist Church Hall

Please RSVP to [email protected]. For more information about Cathy’s work, visit www.chilledmama.co.uk