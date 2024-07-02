Local prodigy Maryam Jazeem celebrates first Quran Awareness Day with uplifting message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes resident Maryam Jazeem, a 12-year-old multi-award-winning Quran reciter and the world’s first child to achieve mastery in Tajweed—the art of Quranic recitation—using a unique educational approach that integrates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) principles, emerged as the youngest contributor to the inaugural Quran Awareness Day 2024

Zubeda Welcome, founded by Atia Lokhat, is a charity dedicated to helping those in need. Inspired by her mother, Zubeda, who emphasised the importance of helping strangers and moved by the plight of refugees, Atia established the charity in 2015. The event, held on June 30th at the Pavilion Venue in London, aimed to raise awareness of the Quran as a source of hope, healing, and guidance for people of all faiths. Quran Awareness Day seeks to promote understanding and appreciation of the Quran's wisdom.

Maryam, brimming with enthusiasm, shared a video message highlighting the significance of the day. "The Quran gives us a sense of hope and helps us through every single day," she declared, emphasising its universality. Quoting the last verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, Maryam offered a message of encouragement: "Allah [SWT] will not place a burden on a soul beyond its capacity." She explained, "This verse reminds us that even during struggles, Allah [SWT] provides strength."

The celebratory event was held in conjunction with Zubeda Welcome's annual Eid Lunch, drawing approximately 300 guests, both young and old. Attendees enjoyed Quran recitals, henna application, games, gifts, and a delicious biryani lunch. Atia Lokhat, CEO and Founder of Zubeda Welcome, addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of the newly launched Quran Awareness Day. Prominent guests included Bushra Nasir CBE (the first Muslim female headteacher of a London state secondary school), Mohamed Ali Harrath (founder and Chairman of Islam Channel TV), and Bibi Rabbiyah Khan MBE DL (awarded an MBE for services to interfaith dialogue).

Maryam Jazeem (right),the world's first STEM-Based Quran Reciter,stands with Zubeda Welcome founder

Adding to the momentum, other prominent figures including Chris Blauvelt (founder of LaunchGood), Sir Iqbal Sacranie (former secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain), Mohammad Shoaib (Sales and Marketing Lead UK, MuslimKids.TV), and Shinaz Navas (co-founder and CEO of Niyyah App) had already shared their favourite verses online in support of Quran Awareness Day.

"Quran Awareness Day is a fantastic initiative," remarked a local resident attending the event. "It's important to remember the positive influence the Quran can have on everyone's lives."