Local professional orchestra, Alina, using music to inspire the next generation

Alina Orchestra have pioneered Band in a Van which takes music to many disadvantaged communities.

Spotlight on Rita: A Young Trumpeter’s Musical Journey Music has a unique power to inspire and uplift, and for Rita, a student at Henlow Academy, the recent visit by Alina Orchestra has been nothing short of transformative.

The orchestra, a professional ensemble based in Milton Keynes, spent November bringing live music to schools across Central Bedfordshire, introducing students to the joys of music and the magic of instruments. For Rita, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect—it coincided with her very first trumpet lesson.

“It was the day my trumpet teacher was going to give me my trumpet,” Rita shared excitedly. That day, Band in a Van visited Henlow Academy, bringing professional musicians to perform and demonstrate their instruments. Rita was captivated as the musicians played pieces like the Imperial March from Star Wars, a theme from Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Last Post for Remembrance Day. She especially enjoyed how each musician explained their instrument before playing.

“The music made me feel happy and relaxed,” Rita said. Her favourite moment? Discovering the brass section, which inspired her budding interest in the trumpet. At home, Rita wasted no time practicing her new instrument and was thrilled to learn Jingle Bells, which she later performed confidently.

Rita joins Alina Orchestra's Band in a Van musicians.

Rita’s passion for music grew even more the following Saturday when she attended Alina Orchestra’s community performance at Redborne Upper School. Not content to simply watch, she brought along her trumpet and joined in with the band. “It felt good to play with the band and made me happy inside,” she said, her enthusiasm shining through.

Her dreams are now set on the future. “I would love to join an orchestra; that would make me the happiest girl,” she shared. For now, Rita is focused on mastering her instrument, eagerly anticipating the day she can play in a band or orchestra as her music teacher has encouraged.

Rita’s story is a shining example of how music can unlock potential and spark joy. Initiatives like this are only possible thanks to the tireless efforts of many. Special thanks go to Nick Cutts, who secured the grant funding to make this project happen, and to Jane Braithwaite and Dominic Caswell from the Hearing and Visual Impairment team, along with Sarah Robinson, SEN Music Coordinator, and Mark Lowe, Music Inclusion Manager, for bringing it to life.

Thanks to this collaboration, students like Rita have had the chance to experience music in a way that will stay with them for a lifetime.