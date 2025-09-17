Local provider Community Health & Eyecare (CHEC) recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare 2025

CHEC is proud to announce that it has been recognised on the 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare List, launched today by Great Place To Work UK. CHEC has been ranked among the nation’s Large & Super Large organisations, celebrating its commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive and empowering workplace for its people.

This recognition is based on feedback from employees, who highlighted the strong sense of pride, purpose, and community as standout features that make CHEC an exceptional place to work.

Our people consistently share that they feel empowered to make a real difference, and they take pride in not only the work they do, but also being part of an organisation they are proud to represent.

Amanda Williams, Chief People Officer, said:“We are incredibly proud to be named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare. Our success comes from the dedication and compassion of our people, who make a difference every single day. At CHEC, we believe in building a culture of trust, care, and opportunity, and this award reflects the strength in our team and our values.”

CHEC Employees

The Great Place To Work Trust Index survey elevates employee experiences across work-life balance, wellbeing, job satisfaction, financial security, and inclusivity. Results show that healthcare organisations on this year’s list consistently outperform sector averages. For example:

82% of employees at Best Workplaces in Healthcare would strongly recommend their employer to friends and family (vs. 58% at a typical company).

of employees at Best Workplaces in Healthcare would strongly recommend their employer to friends and family (vs. 58% at a typical company). 82% want to stay at their organisation long-term (vs. 59%).

want to stay at their organisation long-term (vs. 59%). 79% say they feel supported to balance their professional and personal lives (vs. 56%).

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, said: “Healthcare offers some of the most meaningful careers, but it is also one of the most demanding sectors. The organisations on this year’s list demonstrate that by putting people first, they not only support and protect their workforce but also create thriving workplaces where colleagues can deliver outstanding care. Congratulations to Community Health & Eyecare on earning this recognition.”