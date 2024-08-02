Local publicans celebrated
North Crawley publicans have clocked up twenty years
In recognition of twenty years serving the village of North Crawley at the Chequers Public House, Tracey Fountain and Gary Lee have been presented with a Long Service Award by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA). Locals and members of CAMRA were present to see David Hayes, MK and North Bucks branch chairman, make the presentation on the evening of Tuesday the 30th July.
