Local publicans celebrated

By Jon ScudamoreContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
North Crawley publicans have clocked up twenty years

In recognition of twenty years serving the village of North Crawley at the Chequers Public House, Tracey Fountain and Gary Lee have been presented with a Long Service Award by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA). Locals and members of CAMRA were present to see David Hayes, MK and North Bucks branch chairman, make the presentation on the evening of Tuesday the 30th July.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.