Lovat Hall reopened to the community by Newport Pagnell Baptist Church following refurbishment

As the end of the year approaches community groups in Newport Pagnell and the wider area are enjoying being able to meet back in Lovat Hall, the home of Newport Pagnell Baptist Church, following a 3-month closure for an extensive refurbishment of the main hall which was in need of essential repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church operates its building as a community centre throughout the week and 75 per cent of the building’s use is for the local community, with activities providing recreation, social connection and support for everyone from babies to the elderly. Over 30 regular building user groups are benefitting from the project, some of whom have been meeting in the building for more than 40 years, such as Newport Pagnell Table Tennis Club and Lovat Hall Action Sport.

Other beneficiaries include those attending the parents and toddlers group, local school children attending for events and holiday clubs, youth groups, people accessing NHS services such as baby clinics and blood donation sessions, people enjoying crafts, badminton, netball, Zumba and older generations enjoying tea dances and arts groups. The hall and other rooms are also available for members of the public or other groups wishing to hire the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main works were undertaken over the summer when the old leaking asbestos sheet roof was replaced with a new roof, new double-glazed windows were installed to replace single glazing with rotting joinery, damaged and stained ceilings were replaced and solar panels with a battery system were installed to provide sustainable energy for the site. Prior to reopening to the public this autumn the maple sprung floor was restored, and the hall repainted and dressed with new curtains and blinds.

Lovat Hall on Silver Street, Newport Pagnell, home to Newport Pagnell Baptist Church and busy community centre.

A ‘thank you’ afternoon tea was held on 20 November to acknowledge the contributions of external funders who supported the project. This was attended by the Newport Pagnell Baptist Church project team, local councillors including the Mayor of Newport Pagnell, Cllr Paul Day, and representatives from the external organisations who had given financial support and the main contractor, Neville Special Projects. A plaque to acknowledge the financial support received is now situated inside the entrance to Lovat Hall.

Steve Wood, Senior Minister of Newport Pagnell Baptist Church says, “As we reach the end of this year we are delighted that the hall is now weathertight, warm, energy efficient and welcoming to all. We are so grateful for the donations from our own church family and for the support of the external funders who got behind the project to enable it to happen. As a result, our community can continue to enjoy the hall for many years to come, as we shift our focus to bringing other areas of the building up to the same standard.”

The project benefitted from £250,000 of capital funds and additional revenue support from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund, administered by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund. They provided £100,000 towards the new roof, ceilings and solar panels system. Richard Smith, Senior Grant manager from FCC Communities Foundation, said “It’s wonderful to see a project we have funded open and ready to make such a difference to community groups across Milton Keynes. The improvements are Newport Pagnell Baptist Church look amazing and I am sure they will be enjoyed by the many people who use the facility for many years to come. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

The old asbestos sheet roof at Lovat Hall.

The Milton Keynes City Councils’ Carbon Offset Fund also provided £56,000 of support for elements of the hall refurbishment which helped to reduce carbon emissions. Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability, and Innovation, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “It was fantastic to visit Newport Pagnell Baptist Church to see the major sustainability upgrades they have made. Thanks to the Carbon Offset Fund, they’ve been able to introduce measures which mean they now have greatly reduced electricity bills. This is an excellent example of how an organisation has been able to use the fund to cut carbon emissions and focus on delivering services for their community.”

Milton Keynes Community Foundation also provided £5,000 to support the project. Ambs Wright, Philanthropy Officer at MK Community Foundation, said “Attending Newport Pagnell Baptist Church's Thank You Afternoon Tea was truly heart-warming. Celebrating the refurbished Lovat Hall, a shining example of dedication and collaboration, made us proud to have funded solar panels, creating a more sustainable, accessible space for the community.”