Luxury Buckinghamshire hotel shortlisted for national hospitality award

Horwood House near Milton Keynes has been shortlisted for a prestigious hospitality award.

A luxury Buckinghamshire hotel has been named a finalist in one of the UK’s most prestigious hotel industry awards – recognised for its standout service, innovation and team spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horwood House Hotel, a 4-star country house hotel and conference venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes, has been shortlisted in the Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year category at the Hotel Cateys 2025.

The award celebrates the best in the industry – honouring hotel teams who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional events. Shortlisted alongside some of the UK’s most iconic venues, Horwood’s passionate banqueting team has been recognised for their creativity, commitment and hospitality excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has played a central role in the hotel’s growth and reputation, delivering over 1,300 weddings, conferences and social events annually – from parties and large-scale launches to bespoke, purpose-led packages that blend celebration with social impact. Clients include Oracle and PWC, with a portion of the hotel’s events now driven by repeat business.

The nomination comes as the hotel celebrates an increase in meetings and events revenue year-on-year – attributed to the team’s innovation, investment in staff and deep-rooted commitment to community and sustainability.

Speaking on the award shortlisting, Caroline Morrone, General Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised in the Hotel Cateys – the gold standard of our industry. Our Conference and Banqueting team consistently deliver with heart, professionalism and creativity. To be named among the UK’s best is a true honour and a reflection of the hard work and passion they bring to every event.”

Now in its 18th year, the Hotel Cateys is organised by The Caterer and judged by leading industry professionals. This year’s winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Monday, 24th November 2025, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

For more information on Horwood House Hotel, visit www.horwoodhouse.co.uk