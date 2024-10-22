Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band - 40th anniversary and farewell tour
For many people a firm fixture of the festive period, the combination of Steeleye Span’s Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band has offered a unique take on timeless Christmas music ever since they first came together in 1984.
The pairing resulted not only in the acclaimed album Carols & Capers and many more, but a concert experience like no other.
To mark the 40th anniversary of their artistic relationship, Maddy and The CB will tour the UK in what will be not only a celebration but also a farewell, the last time they will undertake such an outing.
Together they will mix ancient and modern instruments and rich vocal harmony with a refreshing cavalier attitude and plenty of humour - putting their inimitable stamp on a range of familiar and not-so-familiar festive fare. This guarantees to be a Christmas Party to remember - a celebration of a unique partnership.