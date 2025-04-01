Major research on AI and filmmaking launches in Milton Keynes – young filmmakers invited to take part
This pioneering research will address key questions about the psychological, social, and cultural impact of AI in filmmaking, with findings contributing to discussions among academics, policymakers, and AI tool designers.
The project is inviting young people aged 16-19 with an interest in filmmaking to take part in this unique study. Participants will
Develop filmmaking skills through hands-on training
Learn how to use AI tools in film production
Collaborate with peers and improve communication skills
Create two short films for their career or educational portfolio
Receive a Certificate of Achievement
Participants will undergo two filmmaking courses over one week—one using traditional methods and another incorporating AI tools. They will document their experiences through reflective video diaries and surveys to help researchers understand AI’s influence on creative processes.
This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain real-world filmmaking experience, enhance their portfolios, and contribute to important research on AI in the creative industries.
Nana Oguntola said: 'Milton Keynes has always been a pioneer in the area of AI and it makes sense that this new study is taking place here'.
To register or learn more, please complete the registration form at www.famk.co.uk
Study starts on April 7.