Major research on AI and filmmaking launches in Milton Keynes – young filmmakers invited to take part

Milton Keynes is set to become a hub for groundbreaking research into the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking education and production. The study, led by researcher Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola, will explore how AI tools shape the learning experience of young filmmakers and influence the films they create.

This pioneering research will address key questions about the psychological, social, and cultural impact of AI in filmmaking, with findings contributing to discussions among academics, policymakers, and AI tool designers.

The project is inviting young people aged 16-19 with an interest in filmmaking to take part in this unique study. Participants will

Develop filmmaking skills through hands-on training

Learn how to use AI tools in film production

Collaborate with peers and improve communication skills

Create two short films for their career or educational portfolio

Receive a Certificate of Achievement

Participants will undergo two filmmaking courses over one week—one using traditional methods and another incorporating AI tools. They will document their experiences through reflective video diaries and surveys to help researchers understand AI’s influence on creative processes.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain real-world filmmaking experience, enhance their portfolios, and contribute to important research on AI in the creative industries.

Nana Oguntola said: 'Milton Keynes has always been a pioneer in the area of AI and it makes sense that this new study is taking place here'.

To register or learn more, please complete the registration form at www.famk.co.uk

Study starts on April 7.