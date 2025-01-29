Making it happen for Blood Cancer – Please dig deep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last year our Dad was diagnosed with blood cancer and knowing the impact this has had on our family I wanted to use my skills (as a buyer) and background to give something back…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In my job role I often get sent samples of products, my brain started whirling and I thought how can I put this to good use and how can I achieve more … so I contacted Blood Cancer UK and asked them for authorisation to raise £250… they provided me with the authority to raise funds on their behalf.

I honestly couldn’t believe the outpouring of generosity, not only from friends and family who knew our story, and our dad, but also from companies and people we didn’t know, we have already raised £1300 smashing my target of £250. I think you don’t realise how many people's lives are impacted by this dreadful illness until it hits close to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So then I went a step further, I decided I wanted to host an event to, so what started as a simple Go fund me has turned into an auction and raffle with all the “gifts” from local organisations to put more money into the fundraising pot (one company just sent £500 to put into the fund) … Everyone is giving what they can, gifts varying from tattoo vouchers to haircuts, to MOT’s people have been so generous. The event has sold out! So this Friday we will be coming together to raise as much money as we can in a fun way…Dad will love it!

Dad and his furry friend

This is a story to raise awareness, to say thank you to those incredible people who have given their time, their wares, their money to support this amazing charity and our family. The link is below, we know they will find a cure, and it's just about us all taking that gem of an idea and being brave enough to do something with it !

Still time to donate https://www.justgiving.com/page/ruth-mccormack-1731879868604?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL