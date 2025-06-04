Man arrested after reports of gun being discharged in Milton Keynes town

A 54-year-old man from Bletchley has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled drug of class B, cannabis.

The arrest follows a incident in which a firearm may have been discharged in Bletchley yesterday afternoon. (3/6) The man remains in custody at this time.

Police say they received a report around 4.20pm of a disturbance on Garrowmore Grove between a number of people who were in possession of weapons. It was also reported that a firearm was discharged.

There were at least six males in the group, who were wearing tracksuits and face coverings.

Police ae appealing for witnesses following the incident in Bletchley on June 3

Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton said: “We are aware that incidents of this nature will cause concern in the community; however, please be assured that we have not received any reports of anyone being injured and we have made an arrest.

“We are investigating this incident as a priority and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“At this time we believe that this was an isolated incident and may have been targeted.

“There will be ongoing police presence in the area today while we investigate.

“We are appealing for anyone in the area between 4pm and 4.30pm who may have witnessed groups hanging around Garrowmore Grove.

“We are also asking anyone who heard or saw the incident taking place or anyone with dash-cams driving through the area to check if they passed a silver Toyota Auris estate which we believe is linked to this incident.

“Anyone with information can provide information through our online reporting pages, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43250273836.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information anonymously.”

