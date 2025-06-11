Man sets fire to counter after threatening staff at Milton Keynes Post Office

A man was arrested after setting fire to a counter at the city centre Post Office yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had earlier visited the branch and threatened staff before returning with a petrol can and throwing a liquid over the counter. The blaze caused damage but nobody was injured following the incident which is being treated as arson.

A spokesperson for Thames valley Police said: “Yesterday afternoon (10/6), a man entered the post office on Midsummer Boulevard and made threats to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A short time later, the suspect returned with a petrol can and poured a liquid onto the counter before igniting it and leaving.

The fire caused quite a bit of damage to the city centre post Office which remains closed.

“The Post Office had a number of members of the public in the building at the time, but thankfully, nobody was injured.

“Damage was caused to the interior of the business, but the fire was extinguished before it could take hold of other properties.

“A 47-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask anybody who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police to please contact the force on 101, quoting reference 43250286805.”

The city centre post Office remains closed due to the damage caused following a fire which is being treated as arson

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to a fire at Milton Keynes Post Office yesterday afternoon and that no-one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze as suspected arson.”

“Milton Keynes Post Office is temporarily closed. We are offering support to our staff at the branch. It is not yet known when the branch will re-open. “Alternative branches include Harrier Court, Coffee Hall, Shenley Church End, Netherfield and Bletchley.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

> Harrier Court Post Office, 2 Harrier Court, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, MK6 5BZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Coffeehall Post Office, Garroways, Coffehall, Milton Keynes, MK6 5EG

> Shenley Church End Post Office, 4 Benbow Court, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6JG

> Netherfield Post Office, 23 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, MK6 4NN

> Bletchley Post Office, 140 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2AA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also Post Office Drop & Collect branches for prepaid parcels only at:

> 261 Conniburrow Boulevard, Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, MK14 7AE

> H5 Portway, Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes, MK13 8HR.