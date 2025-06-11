Man sets fire to counter after threatening staff at Milton Keynes Post Office
He had earlier visited the branch and threatened staff before returning with a petrol can and throwing a liquid over the counter. The blaze caused damage but nobody was injured following the incident which is being treated as arson.
A spokesperson for Thames valley Police said: “Yesterday afternoon (10/6), a man entered the post office on Midsummer Boulevard and made threats to staff.
“A short time later, the suspect returned with a petrol can and poured a liquid onto the counter before igniting it and leaving.
“The Post Office had a number of members of the public in the building at the time, but thankfully, nobody was injured.
“Damage was caused to the interior of the business, but the fire was extinguished before it could take hold of other properties.
“A 47-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of arson.
“We would ask anybody who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police to please contact the force on 101, quoting reference 43250286805.”
A Post Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to a fire at Milton Keynes Post Office yesterday afternoon and that no-one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze as suspected arson.”
“Milton Keynes Post Office is temporarily closed. We are offering support to our staff at the branch. It is not yet known when the branch will re-open. “Alternative branches include Harrier Court, Coffee Hall, Shenley Church End, Netherfield and Bletchley.”
The full addresses of alternative branches are:
> Harrier Court Post Office, 2 Harrier Court, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, MK6 5BZ
> Coffeehall Post Office, Garroways, Coffehall, Milton Keynes, MK6 5EG
> Shenley Church End Post Office, 4 Benbow Court, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6JG
> Netherfield Post Office, 23 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, MK6 4NN
> Bletchley Post Office, 140 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2AA.
There are also Post Office Drop & Collect branches for prepaid parcels only at:
> 261 Conniburrow Boulevard, Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, MK14 7AE
> H5 Portway, Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes, MK13 8HR.