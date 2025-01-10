Marco Pierre White: New menu helps banish winter blues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marco Pierre White’s Milton Keynes-based restaurant has launched a brand-new winter menu that’s packed with dishes perfect to enjoy during the remaining winter months.

The new menu includes a range of ‘seasonal specials’ which sit alongside the venue’s main à la carte dishes and has made the Saxon Gate West restaurant a popular place to enjoy a meal out for the city’s foodies.

In addition, there is a ‘1961 Prix Fixe’ set menu which pays homage to Pierre White’s birth year and at £19.61 for two-courses offers superb value for money.

On the seasonal special starters, guests can choose from Baked Camembert, Classic Minestrone Soup, Antipasti of Cured Meats or Crispy Devilled Whitebait.

Crispy Devilled Whitebait

Meanwhile, mains include Escalope of Pork Loin Saltimbocca, Pea & Shallot Ravioli, Aubergine Parmigiana or King Prawn Linguine Arrabbiata.

Nuala Warr, food and beverage manager said: “As one of very few restaurants that constantly brings out seasonal menus provides guests looking to eat out with dishes that are in season and uses ingredients that are appropriate to the time of year.

“Meanwhile the ‘1961 Prix Fixe’ is a great New Year option for those who want to enjoy a great meal out but without breaking the bank.

“Whatever the occasion, I’m sure guests will take great pleasure dining on dishes created by the great Marco Pierre White.”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/milton-keynes