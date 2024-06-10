Maryam Jazeem – A Beacon of Inspiration at the Milton Keynes Inspiration Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the vibrant community of Milton Keynes, where talent and dedication flourish, few stories shine as brightly as that of Maryam Jazeem. At just 12 years old, Maryam is not only a finalist for the second consecutive year at the Milton Keynes Inspiration Awards but also a symbol of youthful brilliance and unyielding determination.

Her journey is nothing short of extraordinary, earning her accolades and recognition that extend far beyond her years.

Maryam's inspirational journey is a testament to her exceptional abilities and her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. Born in 2012 to Sri Lankan parents, Maryam's achievements span an impressive array of fields, from Quranic recitation and public speaking to social activism and entrepreneurship. Her story is one of relentless pursuit of excellence and an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

A Legacy of Achievements

Maryam Jazeem with her recents awards

Maryam's accolades began accumulating at an astonishingly young age. Her early accomplishments include winning Reading Challenge Champion Medals at ages two and three, and at five, she received the prestigious ‘The London Excel Award’ from Dawatul Islam UK. Her prowess in Quranic recitation was nationally recognized when she was crowned 'Best Quran Reciter' in the UK by Islam Channel TV in 2021.

Her leadership and advocacy skills were evident when she received the ‘Verbal Commendation Award’ at the International Model United Nations Conference at just eight years old. A thoughtful letter she wrote to Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Brexit policy further showcased her engagement with critical societal issues.

A Year of Triumphs

The past year has been particularly remarkable for Maryam. In just two weeks, she garnered several prestigious awards, including the British Muslim Award, Women Community Impact Award, and the Versatile Award. Her recent recognition at the British Muslim Awards 2024 as the Young Achiever highlights her exceptional status as the youngest finalist among seasoned professionals.

Maryam with her MK INSPIRATION Award 2023 Finalist Certificate

Maryam's relentless spirit also earned her the BYITC Inspire Awards 2024 under the Versatile Bright Star in the All-Rounder category and the Young Female of Impact award at the Women’s Community Impact Awards 2024. These accolades are a testament to her versatility and dedication to various causes, including education, social justice, and religious advocacy.

Finalist Once Again

Today, as the Milton Keynes Inspiration Awards 2024 takes place at the prestigious Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Milton Keynes, Maryam stands tall as a finalist in the Inspirational Young Person category. This recognition, from over 3600 entries, underscores her exceptional contributions to the community.

Maryam's impact is not confined to awards and accolades; her advocacy work has addressed significant issues such as climate change, mental health, and religious tolerance. Notably, her campaign against the forced cremation of Muslim bodies in Sri Lanka led to a significant policy change, and her ongoing campaign for International Islamic History Month in the UK showcases her relentless pursuit of justice and equality.

A Role Model for All Ages

Maryam Jazeem's story is not just about personal success; it is about the profound impact one young individual can have on their community and beyond. Her academic excellence, social contributions, and advocacy efforts serve as a guiding light for many, making her a beacon of inspiration for all ages.

As Milton Keynes gathers to celebrate its true inspirations tonight, Maryam Jazeem's remarkable journey will undoubtedly resonate with everyone present, reminding us all of the power of dedication, resilience, and the boundless potential of our youth.