Maximum score for Milton Keynes restaurant with new food hygiene rating

A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lilly Cafe Ltd, located in Dorset Way Off, Brahaman Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes was given the maximum score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

