Maximum score for Milton Keynes restaurant with new food hygiene rating
Lilly Cafe Ltd, located in Dorset Way Off, Brahaman Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes was given the maximum score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Milton Keynes's 501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
> The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.
It gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are as follows:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required.