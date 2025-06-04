Maximum score for Milton Keynes restaurant with new food hygiene rating

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST

A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lilly Cafe Ltd, located in Dorset Way Off, Brahaman Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes was given the maximum score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

> The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker should be cleary displayed at the premisesA Food Standards Agency rating sticker should be cleary displayed at the premises
It gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

