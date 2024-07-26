Mayor makes a splash at Aqua Parcs Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aqua Parcs Milton Keynes had the honour of hosting the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn to take on the Aqua Parcs course.

Last Friday, The Mayor was joined by her consort Precious Nwagbo to experience MK’s Top Attraction – as awarded at the MK Food & Leisure Awards 2023.

The adventurous Mayor tested the clear waters, and had a brief experience on the park and its inflatable obstacles before her consort took over and completed the course’s three challenging areas. Precious said “It was a great experience, and I was delighted to be able to support the Mayor. The course was amazing and a great family fun experience.”

Mayor Marie Bradburn expressed admiration for the Willen Lake’s top attraction and its dedication to creating a safe and enjoyable environment. “Aqua Parcs Milton Keynes is a fantastic addition to our community" the Mayor said. "It offers a unique experience that not only promotes physical activity but also brings families and friends together. It is a great activity for people of all ages to take part in"

"We are thrilled to have welcomed the Mayor to Aqua Parcs on Friday" said Kieron, Joint Owner of Aqua Parcs. "This visit underscores our commitment to being a key recreational asset in Milton Keynes. We are dedicated to providing memorable experiences for all our visitors and are grateful for the support of the local government."

Aqua Parcs Milton Keynes continues to be a top destination for both locals and tourists. With a strong emphasis on safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, Aqua Parcs aims to contribute positively to the community.