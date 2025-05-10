Mayor of Milton Keynes celebrates 50 years of Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society

Staged by long-standing local group Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society, the Mayors met principals, Cat Lee and Mike Gray who play the milkmaid Patience and the poet Reginald Bunthorne respectively.

Councillor Bradburn commented: “I’ve enjoyed various productions from this society and once again, I’ve had another great evening. They’re a great example of our vibrant arts and music community here in Milton Keynes and I wish them another 50 successful years!”

Tickets are still available for the final performance of ‘Patience’ on Saturday 10th May 2025 at 7.30pm, priced £20. Please go to the website to book your seats wolvertongands.co.uk or call 01908 510452 😊

Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s next production is a summer concert at York House on 2nd August from 4:30pm to celebrate our 50 years of singing Gilbert and Sullivan music and more. Tickets now available and bring your picnic!

More details about the society are available at www.wolvertongands.co.uk and new members are always welcome.