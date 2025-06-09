Mayor of Milton Keynes visits Bucks Art Weeks exhibition in Stony Stratford

Bucks Art Weeks is running from 7th to 22nd June

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor James Lancaster, visited the Bucks Art Weeks exhibition in Stony Stratford yesterday to meet with local artists and celebrate the region’s vibrant creative community.

Nine artists are exhibiting at the Stony Stratford venue in Claremont Avenue as part of Bucks Art Weeks, which runs from 7th to 22nd June. The group includes Sam Burke (kiln formed glass artist and Chair of Visual Images Group), Adrian Hobbs (photography and digital art), Anna Woodhead (textiles and mixed media), Caroline Newland-Smith (ceramics), Helen Abbot (wildlife in oils), Jennifer McAllister (landscape and still life paintings), Laurie Keck (abstract sculptural ceramics), Lesley Keck (landscape paintings), and Nichola Clarke (mixed media). Together, they are showcasing an inspiring variety of artworks, techniques, and perspectives.

Bucks Art Weeks is the largest visual arts event in Buckinghamshire, taking place across studios, galleries, and pop-up venues throughout the county. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the event is organised by the Visual Images Group and gives the public a unique opportunity to meet artists and makers, see their work up close, and learn more about their creative processes.

During his visit, the Mayor spent time talking with each artist about their work and the importance of the arts in local communities. The artists also presented him with a selection of their artworks as a gift to support his chosen charity, Camphill Milton Keynes, which provides support and a meaningful working life for adults with a wide range of learning disabilities.

“It was a real pleasure to welcome Councillor Lancaster and share our work with him,” said Sam. “His interest and support mean a great deal, especially as we look for ways to keep the visual arts thriving in Milton Keynes.”

The group discussed ideas for future collaborations with the Mayor’s office, including ways to promote local art more widely and bring creative opportunities to residents across the city.

The Stony Stratford exhibition continues until Sunday 15th June, offering visitors the chance to explore a wide range of art in an informal and welcoming setting. Entry is free, and the venue is open daily from 10.30am to 5pm.

More information about Bucks Art Weeks, with all you need to plan your visit including artist listings and venue details, can be found at www.bucksartweeks.org.uk.