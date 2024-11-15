Meadow View Day Nursery celebrate Steve Irwin Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festivities were well underway at Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell as children and colleagues marked Steve Irwin Day with a series of inspired activities and initiatives.

Celebrating the life of the Australian zookeeper, conservationist and ‘Crocodile Hunter’, pre-schoolers from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Westbury Lane were delighted to dress up as their favourite animals for the occasion, where they received a special visit from ZooLab to get up close and personal with an array of exciting creatures.

During the experience, young animal lovers were able to hold and stroke beloved creatures of the wildlife hero, including a snake, tarantula and bearded dragon, all whilst learning facts from expert handlers, including details of their care routines, diets, habitats and basic needs.

As part of the celebrations, children co-researched the life of Irwin and showcased their creativity by making animal arts and crafts, as well as talking ways they could further their Eco-Schools work around biodiversity, whilst colleagues enjoyed an Australian team lunch.

Meadow View children receive visit from ZooLab on Steve Irwin Day

Meadow View Day Nursery are the proud holders of the prestigious ‘Green Flag’ from Eco-Schools, which is awarded for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation efforts, with activities including making habitats for animals and litter picking in the local area.

Meadow View Deputy Manager, Jen Curley explained;

“Steve Irwin's passion for animals and the environment has truly inspired us all at Meadow View and his work paves the way for our future conservationists. Our little ones had a fantastic time learning about his love for wildlife and we gained lots of valuable insights, including having respect and care for all living things with the help of the ZooLab.”

Steve Irwin Day is celebrated annually on 15th November to honour his life and legacy.