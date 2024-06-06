Meritorious Award for Milton Keynes Scout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meritorious Conduct Award for Milton Keynes Scout, Wyatt Waters

An eight year old Cub Scout from Great Linford has recently been presented with The Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct.

Wyatt Waters was with his family on a narrow boat holiday. His younger brother Tallis, who was two at the time, fell into the canal. Without hesitation, Wyatt jumped into the canal and pulled his brother out. Wyatt detailed that he was shocked when his brother fell in but used the knowledge and skills he had learned from being in Beaver Scouts and at Hazard Alley to rescue him. When asked how he felt when he rescued Tallis, he said, “A little bit happy!”

Wyatt’s Dad Fraser said, “We’re very proud of Wyatt.” He remembered what he’d been taught at Hazard Alley and put it into practice. His quick action of jumping into the water, reeds and stinging nettles to save his brother was instinctive.”

Wyatt, who was a seven year old Beaver Scout at the time of the incident was presented with the award by Jason Raggett, Lead Volunteer for Milton Keynes at a special Group event for Great Linford Scout Group.

The Group, which has 110 children aged 6 to 14 have grown by 23 per cent in the last year. At the event, Lewis Pobjoy, Lead Volunteer for the Group, highlighted that in the last 12 months they had awarded over 1100 badges. Some of the activities the Group have been up to recently include archery, camping, climbing, gardening, hiking, low ropes, making toasties, shelter building, and a water event (where they got wet).